Savant Capital LLC Has $8.35 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.36.

PG stock opened at $150.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.60 and its 200-day moving average is $141.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

