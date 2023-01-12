Conning Inc. Sells 976 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,193 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,597 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $45.32 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

