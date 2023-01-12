Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,688 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 22.1% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 539.8% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 171,594 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $19,558,000 after purchasing an additional 144,773 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 84.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on VMware to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

VMware Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VMW opened at $124.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $136.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

