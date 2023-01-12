Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases New Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

ETN stock opened at $164.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.80. The stock has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

