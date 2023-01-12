Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,652,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,977,848,000 after purchasing an additional 223,279 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $694,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,168 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,476,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $650,476,000 after purchasing an additional 214,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,415,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,657,000 after purchasing an additional 384,519 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,589 shares of company stock valued at $34,061,140.

Shares of A opened at $158.17 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.03.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.36.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

