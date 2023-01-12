Conning Inc. Reduces Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.8% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 457,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $154.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $228.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.29.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays downgraded Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

