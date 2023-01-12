State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 7,513 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lennar were worth $10,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 92.9% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Bank of America raised Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.73.

NYSE:LEN opened at $98.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.39 and a 200-day moving average of $82.33. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.38. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $112.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

