Welch & Forbes LLC Has $951,000 Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $132.58 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $139.05. The company has a market capitalization of $300.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVO. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

