Savant Capital LLC Sells 688 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN opened at $65.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.09. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

