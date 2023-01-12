Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $9,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,299,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Price Performance

K stock opened at $70.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.60.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.38%.

Kellogg announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $7,341,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,297,227.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 602,800 shares of company stock valued at $43,088,712. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

