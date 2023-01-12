Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 1,060 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 730.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 68,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 29.3% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.6% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $117.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.59. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $67.49 and a 12 month high of $127.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.91.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

