Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,320 over the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

