Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 2,309 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK opened at $70.62 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.87 and its 200-day moving average is $68.76.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

