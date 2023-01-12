SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Raised by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 30,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $174.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.93. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

