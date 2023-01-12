Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 152 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,545,000 after acquiring an additional 212,961 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,795,000 after acquiring an additional 80,313 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,403,000 after acquiring an additional 525,319 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,939,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,654,000 after acquiring an additional 316,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,650,000 after acquiring an additional 106,730 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. Barclays lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.87.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $263.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $349.45. The company has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.16.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

