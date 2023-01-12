Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $47,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 93,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,195,000 after acquiring an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $234.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.89. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $562.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.78.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

