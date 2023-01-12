Conning Inc. Sells 617 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Conning Inc. cut its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Allstate by 7,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Allstate by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Trading Down 2.1 %

ALL opened at $138.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of -97.35, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.21 and a 200-day moving average of $128.17. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $111.85 and a 52 week high of $144.46.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.