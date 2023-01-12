Alta Advisers Ltd Purchases Shares of 800 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $115.29 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $148.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.10 and a 200 day moving average of $107.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.81.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

