Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1,170.0% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 100.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $329.99 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $339.41. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $319.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.66.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,285.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,737 shares of company stock worth $9,796,822. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.70.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

