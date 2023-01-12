Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires New Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. United Bank lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,269,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,164,927. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

ABC stock opened at $165.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $127.94 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.58.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.