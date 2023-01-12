Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires New Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. United Bank lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen
In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,269,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,164,927. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AmerisourceBergen Price Performance
AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.13%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on ABC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.58.
About AmerisourceBergen
AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.
