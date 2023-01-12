Alta Advisers Ltd Buys Shares of 3,100 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,100 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 665.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 50.4% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $28.83 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $41.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,322 shares of company stock worth $7,157,022 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.