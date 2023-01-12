Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,200 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 74,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 83.1% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 16.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

CMS Energy stock opened at $65.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.44. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.32.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

