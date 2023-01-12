Alta Advisers Ltd Makes New $77,000 Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 735.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $81.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.84.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. Research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

