Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 883,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 877,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,531,000 after purchasing an additional 39,193 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 858,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,144,000 after purchasing an additional 55,487 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,561,000 after purchasing an additional 93,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.70.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial
Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 3.2 %
Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $329.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $319.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.66. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $339.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.
Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.85%.
About Ameriprise Financial
Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ameriprise Financial (AMP)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.