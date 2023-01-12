Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 883,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 877,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,531,000 after purchasing an additional 39,193 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 858,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,144,000 after purchasing an additional 55,487 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,561,000 after purchasing an additional 93,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 3.2 %

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,822 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $329.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $319.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.66. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $339.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.85%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

