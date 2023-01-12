New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 86,887 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 926,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 86,887 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $20,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 3,718.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 957,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,614,000 after acquiring an additional 932,158 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 20.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,440,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,104,000 after acquiring an additional 415,761 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.7% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.1 %

Marathon Oil stock opened at $27.05 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 27.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,018.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,601 shares of company stock worth $13,493,768 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

