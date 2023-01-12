New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,903 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of ANSYS worth $21,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $981,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 57.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.4% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $281.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.64.

Shares of ANSS opened at $252.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $373.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

