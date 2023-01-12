The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Kraft Heinz worth $26,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,721,000 after purchasing an additional 602,359 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,346,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,314,000 after purchasing an additional 943,921 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,198,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,687,000 after purchasing an additional 234,098 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.