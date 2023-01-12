Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 161,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,791,000 after buying an additional 30,821 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 175,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $101.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.77 and a 200-day moving average of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $86.98 and a 1-year high of $162.40.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

