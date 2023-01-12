Keybank National Association OH Has $466,000 Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,766 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Cooper Companies by 65.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 410.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 82.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NYSE COO opened at $350.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $317.48 and a 200-day moving average of $303.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $430.67.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.36). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.10.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

