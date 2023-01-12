12,485 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 36,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 562,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,972 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Corning by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Performance

GLW opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.