C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.0% in the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.23.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $94.98 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

