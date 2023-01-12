ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 325,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 163,332 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in ONEOK by 10.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 90.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,840,640,000 after acquiring an additional 339,036 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OKE opened at $70.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.