Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Invests $180,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 19.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 41.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 2.88.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,855,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,430,286.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,085,739 shares of company stock worth $7,651,502 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

