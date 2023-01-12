Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes $233,000 Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCJ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,166,000. Ronit Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 763.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 89,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Cameco Price Performance

CCJ stock opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 115.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $32.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $297.96 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

