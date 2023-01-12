Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Invests $290,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 328,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after buying an additional 80,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 15,853 shares in the last quarter.

BSJQ stock opened at $23.05 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $25.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.67.

