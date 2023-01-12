Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $65.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.75. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $69.82.

