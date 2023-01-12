Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Reduces Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,419,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $545,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

MU opened at $58.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $98.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.35%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

