SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 34,637 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 325.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,637 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,298,000 after buying an additional 2,318,853 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,494.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 851,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,191,000 after buying an additional 798,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 664.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 841,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,456,000 after buying an additional 731,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 341,680.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,498,000 after buying an additional 498,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 31.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,977,000 after buying an additional 453,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirati Therapeutics

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 9,092 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $367,498.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,623 shares of company stock valued at $8,122,104. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.07. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $127.63.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.46) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.40% and a negative net margin of 6,253.81%. On average, analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRTX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $169.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.