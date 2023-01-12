SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,357 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Ralph Lauren worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at $668,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $116.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $135.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.13 and its 200-day moving average is $97.91.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.14. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 41.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.38.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

