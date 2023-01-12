Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Invests $430,000 in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter worth $1,132,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at about $628,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 130.1% in the second quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 394,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 173.2% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA URA opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $28.49.

