Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $303,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,490,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,614 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,602.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,230,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,925 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,317,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,441,000 after purchasing an additional 573,921 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,779,000 after acquiring an additional 402,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,896,000 after acquiring an additional 309,631 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IWP stock opened at $87.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.50 and a 200-day moving average of $84.93. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $109.52.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

