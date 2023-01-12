SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,390 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Cadence Bank worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 3.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CADE. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cadence Bank in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

CADE opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.68 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

About Cadence Bank



Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Articles

