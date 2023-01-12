Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 516 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $585,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,075,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 651.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA MOO opened at $88.98 on Thursday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $109.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.19.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

