SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) by 1,034.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASR. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 395.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,529 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,573,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 132,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,948,000 after purchasing an additional 32,308 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASR opened at $262.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.37 and its 200 day moving average is $219.90. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $179.01 and a fifty-two week high of $264.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.22. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

