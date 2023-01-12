SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 5,870 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GD opened at $248.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $200.65 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.62 and its 200-day moving average is $235.24. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.91.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

