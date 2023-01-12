Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,753 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 20.9% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 47.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 20.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.05 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Credicorp Stock Performance

NYSE BAP opened at $145.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.98. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.21 and a 1-year high of $182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.29. Credicorp had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

