Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Position Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 730,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,804 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.28% of Virgin Galactic worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 7.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 16.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 6.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

NYSE SPCE opened at $4.29 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 59.12% and a negative net margin of 27,154.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.