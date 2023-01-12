Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Position Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 730,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,804 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.28% of Virgin Galactic worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 7.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 16.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 6.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.
Virgin Galactic Price Performance
NYSE SPCE opened at $4.29 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SPCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.
Virgin Galactic Company Profile
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virgin Galactic (SPCE)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.