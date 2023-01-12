SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,515 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FND. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 61.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 44.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 676.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on FND. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.31.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $84.30 on Thursday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $116.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average is $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

