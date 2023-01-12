SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 931,310 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 1,320.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931,310 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Nikola during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKLA opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.75. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.81 million. Research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,959,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,782,197.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 927,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,984,698.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,959,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,222.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,959,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,782,197.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,881,605 shares of company stock worth $7,286,555 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NKLA shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

