SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Stock Holdings Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149,121 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.88% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 515.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 120,915 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of KIE opened at $42.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.35. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $42.86.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

